1 killed, 1 detained in Raleigh apartment complex shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the Raleigh neighborhood.

Memphis Police Department said the victim was already dead when officers arrived at Hilldale Apartments on Tuesday evening.

One person has been detained as officers continue their investigation.

