Man killed by officers praised as 'beautful soul'

Investigators await the results of an autopsy in the case of a man killed by officers in Southaven.

The man, Ismael Lopez, was at home with his wife on July 23 when officers arrived at his house--the wrong house.

Officers were supposed to be at a house across the street to arrest Samuel Pearman.

"It has our address posted on the house, we have a ginormous 'P' on the house that I made for him, and they still ended up at the wrong house," Katie Sullivan said.

Earlier that same day, Sullivan filed a police report against Pearman after she said he choked her and threatened to hit her in front of her 4-year-old daughter.

The officers were supposed to be arresting Pearman on domestic violence charges.

Sullivan said she was distraught to learn that officers killed Lopez.

"He protected me; he watched over me," Sullivan said of Lopez. "If I was outside at night, maybe watering my flowers, he was always outside waiving at me--watching over me."

Sullivan said shooting Lopez was a fatal mistake that has left the entire neighborhood on edge. She and many other neighbors said they have a message for Lopez's wife.

"I want her to know that I honor her husband, I respect him, and he was an amazing man. His soul was beautiful inside and out," Sullivan said.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation. MBI said it could not comment on an ongoing case, and the area's district attorney said he was waiting on the MBI report before deciding if any of the officers should face criminal charges.

