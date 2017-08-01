Man killed by officers praised as 'beautful soul'

A boil water advisory is in effect for several neighborhoods in Southaven.More >>
A boil water advisory is in effect for several neighborhoods in Southaven.More >>
A man who escaped police custody remains at large. West Memphis Police Department said the whole ordeal started when they saw Jeremy Demarcus Fletcher steal a purse out of a woman's car at a truck stop Tuesday.More >>
A man who escaped police custody remains at large. West Memphis Police Department said the whole ordeal started when they saw Jeremy Demarcus Fletcher steal a purse out of a woman's car at a truck stop Tuesday.More >>
Noura Jackson was 18 years old when her mother was fatally stabbed 50 times in her East Memphis home in 2005. Jackson was 30 years old when she walked out of prison.More >>
Noura Jackson was 18 years old when her mother was fatally stabbed 50 times in her East Memphis home in 2005. Jackson was 30 years old when she walked out of prison.More >>
Investigators released a photo of a person of interest in a Marshall County homicide.More >>
Investigators released a photo of a person of interest in a Marshall County homicide.More >>
A Shelby County polling machine reportedly hacked at a hacker’s conference in Las Vegas.More >>
A Shelby County polling machine reportedly hacked at a hacker’s conference in Las Vegas.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
A doctor has been indicted for operating a pill mill out of a practice in Montgomery, according to the Department of Justice.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>