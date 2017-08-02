Four men shoot at people leaving Orange Mound bar

Southaven Fire Department was awarded a $1.5 million grant to help them hire more firefighters.More >>
A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the Raleigh neighborhood.More >>
Investigators await the results of an autopsy in the case of a man killed by officers in Southaven.More >>
A boil water advisory is in effect for several neighborhoods in Southaven.More >>
A man who escaped police custody remains at large. West Memphis Police Department said the whole ordeal started when they saw Jeremy Demarcus Fletcher steal a purse out of a woman's car at a truck stop Tuesday.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
A beach attendant took a big umbrella, swung it like a baseball bat, hit the alleged gunman in the face and knocked him out.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
