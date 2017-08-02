Four men shoot at people leaving Orange Mound bar

Two people were shot leaving a bar in Orange Mound on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 11 at His-Hers Lounge on Airways Boulevard, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said a group of men started shooting at everyone who was leaving the bar.

Two people were hurt in the gunfire. Both were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition, but one was downgraded to critical condition.

Police are searching for at least four men they believe are responsible—they are working on getting a description of the four men.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.