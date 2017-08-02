Plaque honoring Aretha Franklin to be placed at former home

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is scheduled to dedicate a plaque honoring soul singer Aretha Franklin at her childhood home.

Strickland and other city officials will unveil the plaque on Wednesday morning.

Franklin, known as the "Queen of Soul," was born in the house in 1942. Her family moved away from Memphis about two years later.

The dilapidated house has been vacant for years, and there has been no historical marker indicating its significance.

Lawyers, community leaders and Shelby County Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter have been trying to find ways to preserve the house, which sits empty with its windows boarded up. Potter had ordered the house demolished, but he put that order on hold last year after volunteers stabilized the crumbling structure.

Vera Lee House is the owner of the home and raised her 12 children there.

“Ms. House has done a lot of work on the house, and she continues to do work on the house,” June West of Memphis Heritage said.

Last year, House submitted a $40,000 plan to restore and repurpose the home.

Jeffrey Higgs, the court-appointed receiver of the home, then planned to preserve the home and possibly move it to a new location-- a plan that cost between $250,000 and $395,000.

