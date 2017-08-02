Southaven Fire Department awarded $1.5M grant to hire firefighters

Southaven Fire Department was awarded a $1.5 million grant to help them hire more firefighters.More >>
A man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in the Raleigh neighborhood.More >>
Investigators await the results of an autopsy in the case of a man killed by officers in Southaven.More >>
A boil water advisory is in effect for several neighborhoods in Southaven.More >>
A man who escaped police custody remains at large. West Memphis Police Department said the whole ordeal started when they saw Jeremy Demarcus Fletcher steal a purse out of a woman's car at a truck stop Tuesday.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
Prosecutors are allegedly that Tammy Moorer, the woman charged with kidnapping missing woman Heather Elvis, posted information about the case to her personal Facebook page.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
