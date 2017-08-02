Southaven Fire Department awarded $1.5M grant to hire firefighters

Southaven Fire Department was awarded a $1.5 million grant to help them hire more firefighters.

The grant is $1,564,323 Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA created the program to assist fire departments across the country to reach staffing, response, and operational compliance standards.

The money will help the city hire 12 new firefighters over a three-year period. Southaven Fire Chief Roger Thorton said in February that these 12 will be hired for Fire Station No. 5, to be built in the area of Star Landing and Baptist Road.

The grant requires the city of Southaven to provide 25 percent in matching funds for the first two years and 65 percent for the third year.

The 12 firefighters will be hired in January 2018.

