Two hotels robbed Tuesday morning near airport

Two hotels were robbed early Tuesday morning near Memphis International Airport.

The first happened at an Airport Inn on East Brooks Road near Coughlin Drive.

The second one was at a Quality Inn on Millbranch Road near Transport Avenue.

The robbery at the Quality Inn was confirmed by Memphis Police Department as an armed robbery by at least one man in a ski mask.

The two hotels are within a mile of one another, but it is unclear at this time if the two robberies are connected.

We will update the story as more details become available.

