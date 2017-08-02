Arrest made in recent 'Downtown Creeper' case

A man is in jail after being accused of exposing himself to women in Downtown Memphis.More >>
Investigators await the results of an autopsy in the case of a man killed by officers in Southaven.More >>
Two hotels in Memphis were robbed early Tuesday morning near Memphis International Airport.More >>
Southaven Fire Department was awarded a $1.5 million grant to help them hire more firefighters.More >>
The mayor of Memphis, Tennessee, is scheduled to dedicate a plaque honoring soul singer Aretha Franklin at her childhood home.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that 2 lb. packages of ground chuck may contain more than meat.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
A beach attendant took a big umbrella, swung it like a baseball bat, hit the alleged gunman in the face and knocked him out.More >>
The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Lancaster Monday night is now in jail, along with her boyfriend.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
The Marijuana Justice Act if passed will legalize marijuana at the federal level and "go even further in an effort to remedy many of the failures of the War on Drugs," Booker wrote on Facebook.More >>
