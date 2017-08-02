Arrest made in recent 'Downtown Creeper' case

A man is in jail after being accused of exposing himself to a woman in Downtown Memphis.

Memphis Police Department arrested Edward McCoy hours after a woman said he followed her and touched himself inappropriately.

On three separate occasions, women have reported that a man followed them back to their apartment complexes, and when he couldn't get inside, he began touching himself and yelling vulgarities.

McCoy is charged with one count of indecent exposure.

Memphis Police Department have not said whether McCoy is believed to have been the man behind the other two incidents.

