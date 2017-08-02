Indecent exposure arrest made in Downtown Memphis

A man is in jail after being accused of exposing himself in Downtown Memphis on August 1.

Shelby County deputies said they arrested Edward McCoy hours after they observed him touching himself on South Main Street.

On three separate occasions, women have reported being followed home to their apartment complexes, and when the man couldn't get inside, he began touching himself and yelling vulgarities. Neither MPD or SCSO have said whether this incident is connected to the others.

McCoy is charged with one count of indecent exposure.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.