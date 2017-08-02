Tennessee ranks high in job growth survey

With employers expecting to hire five percent more graduates from the Class of 2017 than in the previous year, the personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s Best and Worst States for Jobs.

To ease the process of finding employment for job seekers, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states across 24 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity, and economic vitality. The analysts also considered employment growth, median annual income, and average commute time.

Overall, Tennessee ranked 5th in the nation in expected employment growth. Mississippi ranked 49th in states with the lowest starting salaries, and Arkansas ranked 46th in that same category.

Finding a Job in Tennessee (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

26th – Job Opportunities

5th – Employment Growth

29th – Monthly Average Starting Salary

24th – Unemployment Rate

30th – Median Annual Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

30th – Avg. Commute Time (in Minutes)

10th – Job Satisfaction

You can see the full report and the rankings here.

