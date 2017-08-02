Silver Alert issued for missing 99-year-old Mississippi man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 99-year-old Walter Kelly Land, who lives in Eupora, located about 30 miles east of Starkville.

Land was last seen at First Baptist Church of Eupora around noon on Sunday, July 30 driving a 1999 Chevy S-10 pickup truck with no tag.

Family members said Land suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

Land is described as a 5-foot-9-inch white male with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact the Webster County Sheriff's Department at 662-258-7701.

