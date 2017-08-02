S&A expansion bringing jobs to New Albany

Automotive company S&A Industries is expanding into North Mississippi.

S&A is investing $4 million into new operations in New Albany, which will create 40 jobs.

S&A supplies automotive ducting and noise vibration damping products to Toyota, GM, and other automotive suppliers.

“The addition of 40 new jobs by S&A Industries in New Albany is a testament to the hard working people of Union County and demonstrates Mississippi’s business climate allows companies in the automotive industry to thrive and enjoy long-term success,” Governor Phil Bryant said.

The company will build a 52,500-square foot facility in Glendale Industrial Park, which will allow the company to merge its two existing New Albany facilities for new manufacturing.

The expansion will begin in 2018.

