Renderings reveal $70M plan to revamp Edge District

Developers have revealed new details on plans to overhaul Memphis’s Edge District.

The $70 million dollar investment would include turning the old Wonder Bread bakery into apartments.

The dramatic transformation would connect the district to the Medical District and Downtown.

The Wonder Bread factory on Monroe Avenue has been empty for years; new renderings show plans to revamp the building in the heart of the district, where some buildings have stood over 100 years.

“We’ve seen this huge demand for stuff,” Development Services Group’s Ethan Knight said. “People love that area. Love the activity. Think it’s a cool area to be and Memphis needs to capitalize on it.”

Development Services Group is asking for property tax incentives to make the overhaul a reality. The group would serve as master developer. DGS was the agency behind the rebirth of Downtown’s Chisca Hotel in 2015.

The Downtown Memphis Commission may sign off on the plan in August.

Developers said if they get the incentives they’re asking for, construction could start in September.

