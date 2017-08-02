Judge issues ultimatum to Southeast Memphis apartments riddled with code violations

A judge ordered a beleaguered Southeast Memphis apartment complex to fix all remaining code violations within a week and submit a preventative maintenance plan within two weeks.

Shelby County Environmental Court Judge Larry Potter issued the orders after testimony Wednesday indicated Eden at Watersedge Apartments, 2774 S. Mendenhall Road in Fox Meadows, had made headway in repairing or replacing the air conditioning of 75 tenants who have been without it for weeks or months. Yet Shelby County Code Enforcement Supervisor Anthony Muhammad told Potter that number may have been as high as 80. He also testified of 20 current complaints against the complex, 13 are about air conditioning.

"We're not prepared to sign off on any of the repairs," said Muhammad. "We found out that they had not pulled any permits for some of the repairs." Muhammad added that additional issues -- including ceiling leaks, plumbing, raw sewage and electrical failures like the one that caused the fire that forced tenant Antwaun Williams out of his apartment four hours after he finally got a working air conditioner -- have also not been addressed. "It is very rare and unreasonable to have 80 units that have not been repaired in a workman-like manner," Muhammad said.

"If there had been a properly maintained schedule of pressing matters, then we should not have had 80 (units without air conditioning)," Potter said to the apartment complex's attorney, Bruce Feldbaum. "I want to see a plan of prevention. I want to see it in writing and what your client intends to do to keep this from happening again."

Feldbaum, who also represents the complex's corporate owner -- New Life Core Willow Lake LLC of Bloomington, Minnesota -- said his client's air conditioning contractors are only required to pull permits on air conditioning replacements, not repairs, and they failed to pull the permit on only one replacement. "We have safeguards in that the tenants have been provided (temporary) window units," Feldbaum said. "My client has also hired two third-party vendors who are professionally licensed and in good standing. They will continue to make sure all repairs and replacements are as current as necessary."

Williams has been displaced since the July 26 electrical fire. He said Feldbaum and the apartments' managers have offered him another apartment plus one month's free rent, but negotiations are continuing. "I would like them to worry more about their tenants," Williams said. "Because that's what makes them money. If this is just a money business, what about us?"

Tenant Brittany Jackson, who has been without central air since the first week of May, said the complex's maintenance staff has installed a window unit as a stopgap. She's cautiously optimistic that Eden at Watersedge will make good on a preventative maintenance plan. "Moving forward as tenants, we'll have a better experience, but that's only if they come up with a solution, stick to it and actually carry it out," said Jackson.

In addition to remaining on the front-burners of Memphis code enforcement and Shelby County Environmental Court, Eden at Watersedge is in trouble with the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South. The bureau has given the apartment complex an F rating for 44 complaints regarding maintenance and neglect of its properties and tenants.

"Toilets overflowing, mold and mildew, air conditioning not working," said bureau President Randy Hutchinson. "We've even asked them to address what we thought was a pattern of complaints, and they didn't do that."

The WMC Action News 5 Investigators have been unable to locate a phone number or email contact for the apartment complex's Minnesota-based owner.

"We regularly work with Memphis Code Enforcement, but do not have a record of contact for this property," said Lauren Magallanes, spokesperson for the Health, Educational & Housing Facility Board of Memphis (HEHF).

According to Shelby County property assessor records, the Minnesota-based owner is enrolled in HEHF's PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) program. It's a financial incentive program that allows qualifying out-of-state property companies to obtain a low-cost lease, then title the property in the board's name.

"Based on your inquiry, we have reviewed our current report for the property, and the tenant benefits were listed as being up to date, but some deferred maintenance items were noted (and) reported to (New Life Core Willow Lake LLC)," said Magallanes. "We will immediately review this matter with a view toward determining if provisions of the PILOT lease have been violated, in which case a Notice of Default will be issued."

"Additionally, our staff has requested our compliance monitoring vendor to conduct a full property inspection as soon as is possible," said HEHF Executive Director Martin Edwards. "Said report will be reviewed in accordance with our existing compliance standards to see if further action will be required to meet the existing tenant benefits of the PILOT agreement." As of Thursday, neither Edwards nor Magallanes has been able to verify whether the board has been allowed to conduct an on-site inspection.

The case resumes in Shelby County Environmental Court Wednesday, August 9.

