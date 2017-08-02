Homicide investigation underway after shooting victim dies weeks later

A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from a gunshot wound he suffered weeks ago.

Memphis Police Department said 37-year-old Edward Bullock was shot on Grey Bark Drive on July 15.

Bullock was found inside his vehicle with a gunshot wound. Investigators said a dark colored vehicle was seen leaving the area. He was pronounced dead Monday.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you know anything that could help assist this case, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

