Surveillance footage shows man wanted for four robberies

Eden at Watersedge apartments has a week to fix all remaining air conditioning, sewage and electrical violations and two weeks to submit a plan to make sure they don't happen again. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise updates his investigation.More >>
Eden at Watersedge apartments has a week to fix all remaining air conditioning, sewage and electrical violations and two weeks to submit a plan to make sure they don't happen again. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise updates his investigation.More >>
A former University of Memphis women's golfer qualified for the 2017 Women's British Open.More >>
A former University of Memphis women's golfer qualified for the 2017 Women's British Open.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing several people on the same day.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing several people on the same day.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from a gunshot wound he suffered weeks ago.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from a gunshot wound he suffered weeks ago.More >>
A City Watch has been canceled for a teenage girl who went missing for days.More >>
A City Watch has been canceled for a teenage girl who went missing for days.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
There hasn't been a dramatic public break, or a precise moment when it happened, but little by little Senate Republicans have been abandoning President Donald Trump.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
The terrifying moment a plane went down in Smith County was captured on dash cam video by an Angelina County Constable.More >>
The terrifying moment a plane went down in Smith County was captured on dash cam video by an Angelina County Constable.More >>