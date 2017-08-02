Surveillance footage shows man wanted for four robberies

Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing several people on the same day.

Police said a man in a Kansas City Chiefs jersey approached a man sitting on the steps of the Villa at Willow Creek on June 22. The suspect them pointed a handgun and demanded he hand over everything.

The victim handed over a Samsung 7 Edge, a bank card, and various identification cards.

Police said the suspect then walked toward the front gate where he tried to rob another person pulling into the complex; that person was able to drive away.

Police said the man then got into the front passenger seat of a Green 1997-2001 Chevrolet Extended Cab that was waiting for him at the exit. The vehicle has repair work to the driver side and green paint that does not match the entire vehicle.

Minutes later, the same man and vehicle were involved in a home invasion on Walter Tree Cove, in the same apartment complex.

Police said the suspect committed two more robberies minutes later on Brandale Street and on Parker Street.

If you know anything about this robbery suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. He is wanted for four counts of aggravated robbery.

