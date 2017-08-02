Former U of M golfer qualifies for Women's British Open

A former University of Memphis women's golfer qualified for the 2017 Women's British Open.

Marissa Steen, who also qualified and made the cut at the at the U.S. Women's Open, will play in her second major tournament of the year.

Steen finished tied for 51st at the U.S. Women's Open.

This year's Women's British Open is being held at the Kingsbarn Golf Links in Fife, Scotland. The tournament begins on Thursday.

Steen currently ranks 98th on the LPGA's official money list, earning $69,345 this year.

