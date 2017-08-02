Memphis reopens planning process for Fairgrounds

The Shelby County Schools District will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. CDT.More >>
The Shelby County Schools District will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. CDT.More >>
The city of Memphis is reopening the planning process in regards to the future of the Mid-South Fairgrounds for the first time in two years.More >>
The city of Memphis is reopening the planning process in regards to the future of the Mid-South Fairgrounds for the first time in two years.More >>
A 21-year-old person was shot during a break-in attempt in South Memphis.More >>
A 21-year-old person was shot during a break-in attempt in South Memphis.More >>
A hit-and-run murder suspect was arrest by U.S. Marshals in Whitehaven on Wednesday.More >>
A hit-and-run murder suspect was arrest by U.S. Marshals in Whitehaven on Wednesday.More >>
Eden at Watersedge apartments has a week to fix all remaining air conditioning, sewage and electrical violations and two weeks to submit a plan to make sure they don't happen again. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise updates his investigation.More >>
Eden at Watersedge apartments has a week to fix all remaining air conditioning, sewage and electrical violations and two weeks to submit a plan to make sure they don't happen again. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise updates his investigation.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
The couple was apparently upset about various aspects of Andrea Polito's work, but she said they responded by lying about her online and on the air, ruining her business.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
Other man still listed in serious condition.More >>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.More >>
The U.S. Air Force successfully launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile from California, the fourth such test this year.More >>