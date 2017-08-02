Memphis reopens planning process for Fairgrounds

The city of Memphis is reopening the planning process in regards to the future of the Mid-South Fairgrounds for the first time in two years.

In a release, the city called the Fairgrounds "the significantly underutilized 155-acre site in the heart of Memphis."

"The Fairgrounds is a historic site in the middle of our city that means so much to many Memphians, which is why it's important that we harness its full potential," Paul Young, director of the Division of Housing and Community Development (HCD), said.

The city said it's building upon the research, visioning, and planning that's already been done to date to develop a comprehensive plan for the site over the next few months.

They will then submit to the state of Tennessee an application for a Tourism Development Zone that would provide a portion of the funding needed for the redevelopment plan.

"This is the final step," Mayor Jim Strickland said. "Our goal is to have an application to the city council and the state of Tennessee by the end of the year."

HCD will hold public meetings for anyone interested in attending beginning on Aug. 10 from 5-7 p.m. at the Kroc Center, located at 800 E. Parkway South.

Two additional meetings are scheduled for Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. Both of those meetings will also take place at the Kroc Center.

