Hit-and-run murder suspect arrested in Whitehaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Cottrell Greene (Source: MPD) Cottrell Greene (Source: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A hit-and-run murder suspect was arrest by U.S. Marshals in Whitehaven on Wednesday.

Cottrell Greene was arrested for hitting Kenneth White multiple times with his vehicle and killing him in southwest Memphis in November 2016.

Greene is charged with first-degree murder, and he is currently being held at the Shelby County Jail.

