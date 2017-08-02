21-year-old shot during break-in attempt in South Memphis

A 21-year-old person was shot during a break-in attempt in South Memphis.

The shooting happened on Azalia Street near the South Parkway East exit on I-240 around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department said the victim was shot through the window by an unknown male suspect. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim was transported to Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid-20s.

