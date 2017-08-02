Superintendent Hopson addresses teacher shortage, grade-changing investigations

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.
A former University of Memphis women's golfer qualified for the 2017 Women's British Open.More >>
A former University of Memphis women's golfer qualified for the 2017 Women's British Open.More >>
The Shelby County Schools District is giving a back-to-school briefing at a press conference at 3 p.m. CDT.More >>
The Shelby County Schools District is giving a back-to-school briefing at a press conference at 3 p.m. CDT.More >>
Eden at Watersedge apartments has a week to fix all remaining air conditioning, sewage and electrical violations and two weeks to submit a plan to make sure they don't happen again. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise updates his investigation.More >>
Eden at Watersedge apartments has a week to fix all remaining air conditioning, sewage and electrical violations and two weeks to submit a plan to make sure they don't happen again. Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise updates his investigation.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing several people on the same day.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man accused of robbing several people on the same day.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from a gunshot wound he suffered weeks ago.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway after a man died from a gunshot wound he suffered weeks ago.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
An officer is in stable condition and the suspect is dead after an incident where an officer was pinned under a vehicle on 23rd St. and Olive Ave.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 99-year-old Walter Kelly Land of Eupora. Mr. Land is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.More >>
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 99-year-old Walter Kelly Land of Eupora. Mr. Land is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.More >>
The family of a terminally ill Ocean Springs girl just received some good news about her illness. It comes as little Sophia Meyers approaches her five-month mark since the diagnosis.More >>