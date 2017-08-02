Superintendent Hopson addresses teacher shortage, grade-changing investigations

Live video from WMC Action News 5 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMC Action News 5 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson held a back-to-school press conference on Wednesday.

Hopson said they are hiring about 100 teacher every week, and there are more ready to be hired after their paperwork processes.

Hopson praised Shelby County Sheriff's Office for the work they did last school year in protecting students. He said crime numbers were down almost across the board in schools.

When asked about the two grade-changing investigations, Hopson said he could not offer a comment because they were still ongoing investigations. But he did say that the actual grade-changing acts happened on transcripts and not report cards.

Shelby County Schools begin classes on Monday, Aug. 7.

