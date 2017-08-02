Shoppers win big in 'grocery wars'

With Back to School right around the corner, every parent is looking for ways to make their lives easier.

One option readily available now involves your groceries!

Gone are the days where you had to take your grocery list, drive to the store, and navigate all the aisles yourself.

Now with a few clicks, you've instantly got a good chunk of your time back.

“I spend about an hour looking for groceries and having a little one will make it a lot easier I think,” said one mom.

Times have changed and shoppers have changed, and so have the retailers.

“Everybody is looking for a way to get a little of their time back with kids today, busy moms,” said Kroger E-Commerce Manager Jeff Evans.

There are so many options to get your groceries, faster and easier, using the internet.

Kroger's ClickList is now offered at several mid-south locations. It starts Thursday at the Byhalia road location in Collierville, the first to offer online pay.

“Customer builds their cart, picks a convenient one-hour time slot from 8-8, show up at designated time and we'll bring your groceries out in less than five minutes, you're on your way,” Evans said.

Instacart is launching Aug. 8 in Memphis. The online service delivers groceries from retailers like Whole Foods and Costco to your door in as little as an hour.

SHiPt offers a similar service and will deliver from places like Kroger.

Walmart offers same day, curbside pickup for free.

Most of these services will even let you try them out for free first.

After the free trial, Kroger' ClickList fee is then $4.95.

Shipt’s membership fee is $99 a year, and with Shipt you pay a membership fee of $99 a year, then orders more than $35 have free delivery.

With Instacart, individual deliveries vary or pay an annual membership fee for unlimited free, one-hour delivery.

