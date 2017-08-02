Not your average August

The month of July is in the books, and the median temperature for the month ended 0.4 degrees above average.

The average maximum high temperature was 92.3, which was 0.7 degrees above average. The average minimum temperature was 73.9 which was 0.1 degrees above average.

That's no significant departure from the norm and as summer months go, July was our warmest of the season thus far with two back to back weeks of extreme heat and humidity.

Despite the excessive heat, Memphis did not break 100 degrees. The warmest temperature of the month was 99 degrees on July 21.

We also ended the month with 3.91 inches of rainfall, which was .68 inches below average. Generally speaking, the month of July was average for the Mid-South.

Now the month of August is off to a not-so-average start and this pattern may be in place for the next week or two at the very least.

A front moved through the area just before July ended, allowing a big ridge of high pressure to settle over the Midwest and driving cooler, drier air into the middle and lower Mississippi River Valley.

This ridge of high pressure will continue for the next week or two keeping this mild pattern in place.

A flow of Pacific moisture streaming through the southwestern U.S. and Texas has been flowing into the Mid-South this week and will continue for the next few days making for an increase clouds and increasing rain chances.

With the additional cloud cover, rain chances, and north flow aloft, it's allowing for a much cooler pattern for what is typically our warmest and driest month of the year.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, this pattern will remain for a while.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.