DeSoto County teachers, students gear up for first day of school

More than 30,000 kids will go back to school in DeSoto County on Thursday.

Superintendent Cory Uselton said the district's theme for the 2017-2018 school year is to "raise the bar."

In addition to raising the bar, another top priority going into the new school year is safety.

"We always want to be proactive with our security," Supt. Uselton said. "I've got children in school myself and the first thing I want is my children to be safe and I know that all of the parents of all 33,000 students feel the same way that I do."

Delisa Coleman, a ninth grade teacher at Southaven High School, is excited for school to be back in session.

"It's exciting. Kind of anxious to meet the kids and get to know them, because I am teaching ninth grade, so this will be their first time at a high school," she said.

Some students, though, don't share the same sentiments.

"Eight hours of torture, that's just about it," said Logan Davis, a seventh grader.

Bus driver Dena Swindoll said it's all about attitude and part of her job is to get the kids started on the right foot.

"We are the first people that those kids see every day so its up to us to really set their day," she explained.

Supt. Uselton warned of potential delays for people driving through school zones over the first few days of school. Parents are encouraged to give themselves plenty of time to drop off and pick up their kids.

