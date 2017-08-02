'Ride for Tears' makes its fourth trip around Memphis

Community activists who are stepping up to fight crime expressed frustration with Mayor Jim Strickland after he declined their invitation to join them.

Dressed in white, those who organized the "Ride of Tears" gathered at Liberty Bowl on Wednesday to fight against the violent crime that has killed too many children in Memphis.

"We've shed a lot of tears by these babies," Mary Trice said.

Shelby County Commissioner Justin Ford was at the event, but Trice was upset that Mayor Strickland was not.

"He lied to me. He lied to the community. He lied to the babies," she said.

Mayor Strickland declined the invitation due to a scheduling conflict, but told WMC5's Jerica Phillips that he supports the "Ride of Tears" efforts.

"Unfortunately with the hundreds of groups that are trying to do great work in the city, I can't meet with every group and I can't participate in every event they have," Strickland said.

Those who participated in the "Ride of Tears" made their fourth trip on Wednesday, driving through Memphis to raise awareness of those who were killed by violence and show support for the families who lost loved ones. The first stop was in Whitehaven where 3-year-old Kash Wilkerson was shot and killed last month.

The group plans to take its message beyond Memphis to the governor's office. The next ride will take place in two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.