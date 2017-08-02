2 Ole Miss football players given 1-game suspension for shoplifting

It has been a tumultous offseason filled with controversy for the Ole Miss football team.

The hits for the Rebels just keep coming...

Ole Miss cornerback Ken Webster and linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes are both charged with shoplifting.

According to Oxford Police Department, they were arrested at 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The news of the arrests comes on the day Ole Miss opened fall camp and hosted its annual media day.

The Rebels' interim head coach, Matt Luke, addressed the matter on Wednesday.

"I spoke with those kids and their families and we've decided to suspend them for the first game," he said. "They're also going to have some community service, but they will be practicing with us, but they're going to serve a one-game suspension in our opening game."

In an unrelated matter, Luke said Rebels sophomore tight end Octavious Cooley has also been suspended after violating team rules.

Luke said he plans to have Cooley back on the team at some point, but he will not be part of the Rebels' 105-man roster as fall camp begins.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.