Tigers WR Coxie making noise at fall camp

Memphis football is now in week two of fall camp.

One of the names that Tigers players and head coach Mike Norvell can't stop mentioning is redshirt freshman wide receiver Da'Monte Coxie.

A highly recruited class of 2016 wide receiver prospect from East St. John High School in Louisiana, Coxie's sights after high school were set on playing for in state powerhouse LSU.

Academic issues forced Coxie to de-commit from LSU, leaving his freshman year in question.

Enter Norvell and the Memphis Tigers.

"The availability for him to look at other programs was there and the relationships we had there at East St. John, definitely a benefit," Norvell said. "We got him up here and he loved what he saw."

But Coxie couldn't play right away and had to take an academic redshirt, leaving him sidelined for 2016.

"It was hard sitting out," Coxie said. "I was really excited when I knew it was time to start playing and I just had a lot of fire built up."

That fire is pushing Coxie to stand out in a receiving corps with names like Anthony Miller and Phil Mayhue, the Tigers top receivers from a year ago.

Coxie said he's just soaking in all the knowledge he can from those veterans.

"Phil and Anthony are great players," Coxie said. "I learn every day from them. Just watching them make plays makes us all want to eat as a team."

Coxie's mentioning his team is what Norvell said makes Coxie special.

"Not only is he a phenomenal football player with a great future," Norvell said. "He's one of the best teammates we have and the kids just love him and I love coaching him."

The Tigers kick off the 2017 season on Aug. 31 against Louisiana-Monroe.

There's no telling how much time on the field Coxie will see in the season opener, but after spending a year watching from the sidelines he said he's determined to make some noise.

"Whenever my number is called, be ready," Coxie said. "That's my expectations, and whenever coach needs me to make a play, I'm gonna make a play."

