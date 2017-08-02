Collierville churches partner up, distribute free school supplies

Hundreds of kids are ready to go back to school after getting free backpacks!

Families came out to Suggs Park in Collierville to get the bags full of school supplies.

It's all thanks to a partnership between New Direction Christian Church and Central Church reaching out to Mid-South children who wouldn't otherwise have supplies.

“We've been doing this for about 10 years,” said New Direction Church Pastor Shamichael Hallman. “It's been a partnership that has stood the test of time. It's so great that we're able to have a predominately black church and predominantly white church in this city come together for such a great event.”

Church leaders said this partnership has inspired their congregations to join together for other causes as well.

