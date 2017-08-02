MLGW preserves house near service yard - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MLGW preserves house near service yard

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MLGW said it will be preserving a part of Memphis history as it expands its maintenance area near Jackson and Hollywood. 

The utility recently purchased a property on Meagher Street, which is known as the Joe C. Warren House. 

Warren is credited with coining the phrase "I am a Man" during the Sanitation Workers Strike. 

MLGW said it will be repairing the home to serve as a gateway to their service center around the corner. 

