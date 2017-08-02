Victim of Grey Bark Drive shooting dies 2 weeks later - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Victim of Grey Bark Drive shooting dies 2 weeks later

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police confirm a man shot last month has died from his injuries. 

Edward Bullock, 37, was found shot several times inside a car on Grey Bark Drive on July 15.

He died at the hospital two weeks later.  

No arrests have been made so far.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly