Gear stolen from Senatobia police officer

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SENATOBIA, MS

Senatobia police are looking for the person who stole an officer's gear out of a pickup truck.

Investigators said it happened a week ago on Porter Street, and the thief made off with an AR-15 rifle, a pistol, Taser, duty belt and police radio. 

The department has not said which agency the victim worked for. 

There is a $1,000 cash reward in the case. 

