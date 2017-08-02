Gear stolen from Senatobia police officer

Senatobia police are looking for the person who stole an officer's gear out of a pickup truck.

Investigators said it happened a week ago on Porter Street, and the thief made off with an AR-15 rifle, a pistol, Taser, duty belt and police radio.

The department has not said which agency the victim worked for.

There is a $1,000 cash reward in the case.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.