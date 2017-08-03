Coverage of the First day of school in Desoto County, SCS response to grade changing allegations, Job fair in West Memphis, Rain in the forecast

Good Thursday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

It is the first day of school for students in Desoto County Schools. School leaders are asking you to pack your patience today. We talked with the Superintendent about what's new for parents this year. You can see him on WMC Action News 5 this morning.

Shelby County Students head back to class Monday. We know the district could be making big changes when it comes to students grades. We tell you what SCS is doing in the aftermath of grade changing allegations.

BIG news for the Mid-South fairgrounds and the area surrounding it. The City of Memphis is reopening the planning process for that spot.

The entire site takes up 155-acres, and city leaders will rely on a report from 2015 to help guide their plans.

Details on how you can give input this morning.

Southland Gaming in West Memphis will have a job fair today at the Starting Gate Event Center in West Memphis Arkansas. We have info on what kind of jobs and how long the job fair will last.



Weather:

Highs in the 80s for the next several days. There are some isolated showers throughout the next few days. Details on the day and the weekend plus a peak to the first day next week on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Passengers call 911 while trapped for six hours on plane

Woman describes carjacking experience outside hospital

16-year-old Kroger employee narrowly escapes after being kidnapped ...

Man shot in front of 6-year-old daughter at apartment complex

DA Weirich responds to lengthy article about Noura Jackson case

Join us on this Thursday morning!! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am.