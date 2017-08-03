1 dead, 1 critical after shots fired into car

One person is dead and a teen is fighting to survive after being shot Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the corner of Park Avenue and Goodman Street, just blocks away from the University of Memphis campus.

Police said multiple shots were fired into a car the two were in. After being shot, the car crashed into a pole and knocked out a traffic signal.

Police said the driver was killed before they arrived. The other victim, 16, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.

