Police search for gunman in deadly shooting near UofM

One person is dead and a teen is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The shooting happened just before midnight at the corner of Park Avenue and Goodman Street, just blocks away from the University of Memphis campus.

Police said multiple shots were fired into a car the two were in. After being shot, the car crashed into a pole and knocked out a traffic signal.

Police said the driver was dead when officers arrived. The other victim, 16, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Jonathan Cross has lived near the University of Memphis for more than 20 years and said his neighborhood is normally quiet.

"I heard a barrage of about 15-16 shots from one gun,” Cross said. “Then I heard another barrage of about 10-11 shots or so from another gun."

Crews diverted traffic as they spent the day fixing the signals and power lines the SUV knocked down.

"It was a shock because it was so close to my house,” said witness T.K. Buchanan. “I jumped. The dogs barked."

Neighbors said they are now unsure how much longer they want to live in the area.

"I'm gonna be safe and I'm going to keep my family safe,” Cross said.

There is no word on a possible suspect at this time.

There have been more than 100 crimes committed in the area in the last month. Most were for weapons violations and drugs.

If you have any information on this deadly shooting, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

