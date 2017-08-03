Burglar enters through roof, steals $10K worth cigarettes, beer

Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a convenience store after breaking in through the roof.More >>
More than 30,000 kids will go back to school in DeSoto County on Thursday.
One person is dead and a teen is fighting to survive after being shot Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.
Senatobia police are looking for the person who stole an officer's gear out of a pickup truck.
MLGW said it will be preserving a part of Memphis history as it expands its maintenance area near Jackson and Hollywood.
Police charged the man with burglary and lewdness.
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.
"She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband's head and pulled the trigger," an officer said.
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.
The coroner's office is responding after bones were discovered following a water main break in downtown Charleston.
For a second time, day's end brings the suspension of the search for a 7-year-old believed to have been swept away in a rain-swollen ditch in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
The primary modern research focus is to learn why the sun's corona is so hot. The sun's surface is about 10,000 degrees Fahrenheit, but the corona can reach 1 million degrees.
