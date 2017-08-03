Burglar enters through roof, steals $10K worth cigarettes, beer

Memphis Police Department is on the hunt for a man who stole thousands of dollars worth of items from a convenience store after breaking in through the roof.

The burglary happened just before 7 a.m. on July 28 at Save on Gas on American Way.

The store’s owner said the man entered through the roof and stole $10,000 worth of cigarettes, $3,764 in cash, and $500 worth of beer.

The suspect was caught on camera wearing a camouflage jacket, a black mask over his face, and blue latex gloves. He placed his stolen items into a large black garbage back.

Police said he also stuffed items into a black and red pizza warmer bag.

The man then left the store, once again through the ceiling.

If you know anything about this burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

