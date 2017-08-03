Teen indicted for murder of child, abuse of 2 others

Shelby County District Attorney General’s office indicted a teen on charges of murder, rape, and aggravated child abuse.

Antonio Evans, now 15, is in jail without bond.

Evans was 14 when a woman came home to her apartment in Cordova and found her 6-year-old foster daughter unresponsive on the floor.

The 6-year-old, Destine King, was hospitalized with severe internal injuries. She died four days later.

The girl’s siblings, 9 and 7 years old, were also injured. The 9-year-old brother said Evans punched, kicked, slapped, and hit him with a belt. The sister said Evans punched and kicked her, and told her not to tell anyone or he would kill her.

Investigators said the beatings happened over a three-day period.

Evans was indicted on first-degree murder in the perpetration of aggravated child abuse, attempted first-degree murder, rape of a child, and aggravated child abuse.

