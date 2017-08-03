Mississippi law enforcement to carry anti-overdose drug

Law enforcement officers in Mississippi will begin to carry Naloxone, an anti-overdose drug.

Mississippi Department of Mental Health and Mississippi Department of Public Safety Sworn Personnel are working together to provide the medication across the state, funded by the State Targeted Response to the opioid Crisis Grant.

“I am grateful this partnership between the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety will allow sworn law enforcement personnel to carry this lifesaving drug,” Governor Phil Bryant said. “We must employ every available resource to combat opioid overdoses in our state, and I appreciate these agencies’ cooperation to contribute to that effort.”

Naloxone can reverse the effects of an overdose for 30 to 60 minutes, buying the person time before they can receive urgent medical care.

“In Mississippi, about one out of every 10 people misuses prescription drugs in some way,” said Michael Jordan, Director DMH Bureau of Alcohol and Drug Services and State Opioid Treatment Authority. “The abuse of prescription drugs has led to a surge in opioid and heroin addiction, and this is an issue that is costing people their lives.”

For more information about the Mississippi State Target Opioid Project at 601-393-4406.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.