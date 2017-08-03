DA office fires off Tweetstorm about 'pro-crime' New York Times - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

DA office fires off Tweetstorm about 'pro-crime' New York Times story

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich is firing back at a highly critical article by the New York Times.

The NYT article focuses on the Noura Jackson murder case. Jackson was 18 years old when her mother was fatally stabbed 50 times in her East Memphis home in 2005.

Twelve years later, Jackson walked out of prison.

Weirich spoke to WMC Action News 5 this week in regard to the article.

“When I saw the headline, it was very evident that it was not about the truth,” Weirich said.

Weirich said the author of the magazine article had an agenda.

"To push an agenda of pro-crime, anti-police, anti-prosecutors," she said.

But Weirich is not stopping there. The District Attorney General fired off a series of Tweets Wednesday and Thursday, blasting New York Times as “pro-crime.”

In the series of tweets, the DA’s office used the hashtag #ProCrimeNYTimes and offers evidence they said proves Noura Jackson killed her mother Jennifer back in 2005.

One of the first tweets calls the piece a “blatant effort to create sympathy for the defendant while demonizing prosecutors.”

Weirich spoke to that Tuesday, perhaps previewing her very public fight back.

“The facts don’t support this pro-crime agenda, this decriminalization of violent behavior which is really what’s being pushed here,” she said, “We as prosecutors have a higher level of ethics than any other breed of lawyer.”

A key piece of evidence was omitted from Jackson’s murder trial by prosecutors which led to her second degree murder conviction being overturned by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Noura Jackson eventually entered an Alford plea in her mother’s death and has since been released from prison.

Weirich said in March of this year, she agreed to accept a private reprimand from the Tennessee board of professional responsibility, meaning she wouldn’t face any misconduct charges for the prosecutorial error.

Weirich released the following statement on the Twitter spree, defending the office’s decision in the Jackson case.

“We decided to send some Tweets to balance out the NY Times one-sided effort to present the twice-convicted defendant as a sympathetic figure. The only sympathetic figure in this tragic case was the woman the defendant pled guilty to stabbing to death, her mother Jennifer Jackson.”

