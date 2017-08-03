DA office fires off Tweetstorm about 'pro-crime' New York Times story

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich is firing back at a highly critical article by the New York Times.

The NYT article focuses on the Noura Jackson murder case. Jackson was 18 years old when her mother was fatally stabbed 50 times in her East Memphis home in 2005.

Twelve years later, Jackson walked out of prison.

Weirich spoke to WMC Action News 5 this week in regard to the article.

“When I saw the headline, it was very evident that it was not about the truth,” Weirich said.

Weirich said the author of the magazine article had an agenda.

"To push an agenda of pro-crime, anti-police, anti-prosecutors," she said.

But Weirich is not stopping there. The District Attorney General fired off a series of Tweets Wednesday and Thursday, blasting New York Times as “pro-crime.”

In the series of tweets, the DA’s office used the hashtag #ProCrimeNYTimes and offers evidence they said proves Noura Jackson killed her mother Jennifer back in 2005.

One of the first tweets calls the piece a “blatant effort to create sympathy for the defendant while demonizing prosecutors.”

Weirich spoke to that Tuesday, perhaps previewing her very public fight back.

“The facts don’t support this pro-crime agenda, this decriminalization of violent behavior which is really what’s being pushed here,” she said, “We as prosecutors have a higher level of ethics than any other breed of lawyer.”

You can read all of the Tweets below:

#SCDAG - Since 1990 there have been 147 convictions reversed for errors in Shelby County. Only 8 (5%) were reversed due to prosecutor error. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

Of the 147 reversals, 14 (10%) were due to def. atty error/ineffective assist of counsel. 85% due to judge/deputy/juror error. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

#SCDAG - 106 Prosecutors handle 220,000+ cases each year…that’s nearly 3x the total caseload of ALL 93 U.S. Attys offices. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

#ProCrimeNYTimes @emilyBazelon's story ignores TRUTH in St. v Noura Jackson who was twice convicted and plead guilty to killing her mother. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

#ProCrimeNYTimes was a blatant effort to create sympathy for the defendant while demonizing prosecutors. Here are a few facts it left out. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

What #ProCrimeNYTimes @emilybazelon knew but doesn’t mention - the now twice-convicted def offered guilty plea to the murder BEFORE trial. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

Everytime def was asked her whereabouts the night of her mother’s murder, she gave a different answer — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

#ProCrimeNYTimes omitted that the def ran to a neighbor and screamed “my mom, my mom someone is breaking into my house.” — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

Armed with a gun neighbor runs with her to the house. Neighbor was surprised when Def ran in the house ahead of him. There was no intruder. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

911 operator asked def if her mother – who was covered in blood - had been shot def answered no. how would she know that #ProCrimeNYTimes? — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

Def was busy on her phone thru the night, but it goes silent from 1:13am to 3:18am then resumes with more calls/texts. Ample time to murder. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

#ProCrimeNYTimes def gave at least four different explanations for a cut on her hand. Those who stab others often are cut themselves. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

Def said she found mother dead upon arriving home and immediately sought help. Water on shower curtain indicated someone had just showered. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

Def bought bandages and Nu Skin wound care and asked Walgreen’s clerk for a paper towel for her bleeding hand. Def did not tell police. — Shelby County D.A.G. (@ShelbyCountyDA) August 2, 2017

A key piece of evidence was omitted from Jackson’s murder trial by prosecutors which led to her second degree murder conviction being overturned by the Tennessee Supreme Court.

Noura Jackson eventually entered an Alford plea in her mother’s death and has since been released from prison.

Weirich said in March of this year, she agreed to accept a private reprimand from the Tennessee board of professional responsibility, meaning she wouldn’t face any misconduct charges for the prosecutorial error.

Weirich released the following statement on the Twitter spree, defending the office’s decision in the Jackson case.

“We decided to send some Tweets to balance out the NY Times one-sided effort to present the twice-convicted defendant as a sympathetic figure. The only sympathetic figure in this tragic case was the woman the defendant pled guilty to stabbing to death, her mother Jennifer Jackson.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.