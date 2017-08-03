UofM board approves funding for football practice facility

The University of Memphis Board of Trustees approved funding for a new football practice facility.

The facility will be located on the Park Avenue campus, with a practice field, dining area, and football operations office.

Click here for a view of the future facility.

The board also approved ground and utility preparation work for the facility.

The school broke ground on the 76,0000-square foot facility in April. The project is part of the U of M's $40 million 'Time to Shine' campaign, which also includes a new 58,000-square foot basketball facility that's already under construction.

Athletic Director Tom Bowen said the project will be completed in 13 to 19 months.

