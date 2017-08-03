Sneak peek inside Ballet Memphis' new Midtown facility

Ballet Memphis is set to move into its brand new, multimillion dollar Midtown location.

For years the old French Quarter Hotel sat empty, creating an eyesore at the corner of Madison Avenue and Cooper Street. Ballet Memphis stepped in, revamped the space, and will now bring a blast of art to the area.

The ballet company's grand opening for the building is set to take place August 26, but WMC Action New 5 will get to take you inside the facility today!

Kendall Kirkham is getting a sneak peek inside the state-of-the-art facility. See it for yourself, tonight at 6.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.