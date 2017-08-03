Sneak peek inside Ballet Memphis' new Midtown facility

Ballet Memphis is set to move into its brand new, multimillion dollar Midtown location.More >>
Ballet Memphis is set to move into its brand new, multimillion dollar Midtown location.More >>
Law enforcement officers in Mississippi will begin to carry Naloxone, an anti-overdose drug.More >>
Law enforcement officers in Mississippi will begin to carry Naloxone, an anti-overdose drug.More >>
The University of Memphis Board of Trustees approved funding for a new football practice facility.More >>
The University of Memphis Board of Trustees approved funding for a new football practice facility.More >>
Enjoying the break from the sweltering heat? Don't thank your local meteorologists (hey, if we claim this, we'd claim to claim responsibility for the bad weather too, right?), thank the jet stream!More >>
Enjoying the break from the sweltering heat? Don't thank your local meteorologists (hey, if we claim this, we'd claim to claim responsibility for the bad weather too, right?), thank the jet stream!More >>
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich is firing back at a highly critical article by the New York Times.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich is firing back at a highly critical article by the New York Times.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.More >>
The amount of ivory represents about 100 slaughtered elephants. Experts say at the current rate of slaughter, African Elephants will be extinct nine years.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.More >>
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>
Do you want to save the world? Send resume to HQ-NASAHQ-Jobs@mail.nasa.gov.More >>