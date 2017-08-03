Deputy collects school supplies for children on his patrol

A Shelby County deputy is going above and beyond to serve the children in his community.

"It's hard these days. I know it's hard for parents to raise kids well to have what they need," Francis Spencer said.

Francis and her husband, Stephen, are collecting school supplies and clothes for the children Stephen regularly sees during his patrols in North Memphis.

"[I] listen to their problems, what they're going through," Stephen said. "I got with my wife; I said, 'Hey we can do something about this.'"

The couple is collecting pencils, paper, binders, backpacks...anything children need to succeed in the classroom.

Specifically, they're hoping to help three children Stephen saw during his patrol who were left with little more than the clothes on their backs.

"If you have that one little bit of one person helping you, it makes a difference," Francis said.

Stephen joined the sheriff's office this year. He said being in law enforcement is about noticing when people need help, and then stepping in to do whatever you can to help.

"I know what it's like to not have. So when I see that young boy or young lady walk down the street, I know that feeling and that's why I want to give back," Stephen said. "Hey I was there. So I don't want you to have to go through what I've been through. So at least let me help."

