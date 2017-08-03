Deputy collects school supplies for children on his patrol

If your kid's taking a bus to school anywhere in Shelby County, you ought to see what Andy Wise reports is on board.More >>
One Shelby County deputy is going above and beyond to serve the children in his community.More >>
Ballet Memphis is set to move into its brand new, multimillion dollar Midtown location.More >>
Law enforcement officers in Mississippi will begin to carry Naloxone, an anti-overdose drug.More >>
The University of Memphis Board of Trustees approved funding for a new football practice facility.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
It's a glazed doughnut filled with peanut butter cream, dipped in milk chocolate icing, topped with a sprinkling of a blend of peanuts and Reese's mini chips, and finished with a drizzle of chocolate and peanut butter.More >>
Scientists say the "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico is now about the size of New Jersey - the largest it's ever been since mapping of the area began in 1985.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
