Students step up to serve days before school begins

Before heading back to class, several Memphis students spent the day helping make the city better.

For the ninth straight year, the Life Church Axis Nation youth group gathered for a day of service.

"I want to be more like Jesus, so I go out and serve other people just like he came down and served us," one youth group members said.

More than 1,000 teens assembled for an energetic "Serve Rally" where Memphis Police Department Director Mike Rallings addressed the crowd.

"If my officers can work with these beautiful young people out serving our city, it builds relationships," Rallings said.

After prayer, students headed out on buses sponsored by FedEx, teaming up with Memphis City Beautiful to work at 25 different locations across the city.

One of the locations was the Tillman police precinct. There children worked to beautify the landscape and even wash some squad cars.

These young people invested sweat equity while weeding and trimming trees.

"It's just an amazing opportunity to see these students become leaders and then step out into their neighborhoods," Joe Carson of Memphis Dream Center said.

Teens say this service day is a quest to be the difference they want to see.

"It's so cool to see the life change that not only happens in the people that we're serving but also in our students, because they learn how to serve in a new way. They learn to love their city so it's really awesome," Anna of Axis Nation said.

