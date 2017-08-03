Students step up to serve days before school begins

A 10-year-old girl died Wednesday after falling from a cliff in a Tennessee state park.More >>
One person is dead and a teen is fighting to survive after being shot Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Before heading back to class, several Memphis students spent the day helping make the city better.More >>
Ballet Memphis is set to move into its brand new, multimillion dollar Midtown location.More >>
Memphis strippers are wanted for questioning in a Missouri homicide investigation.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
Trump has been critical of former FBI director Special Counsel Robert Mueller. and his legal team is looking into potential conflicts surrounding the team Mueller has hired.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
