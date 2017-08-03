10-year-old dies from 200-foot fall at TN state park

A 10-year-old girl died Wednesday after falling from a cliff in a Tennessee state park.

Tennessee Department of Environmental Conservancy (TDEC) said the tragic accident happened at Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer, Tennessee.

Investigators said the girl, Grace Goodwin, was walking with her father when she lost her footing and fell about 200 feet.

Her father is from Memphis, according to TDEC.

