Grandmother raises safety concerns after grandson accidentally left on school bus

“No child left behind” is the message from the grandmother of a child left asleep on a hot school bus in Corinth.

Fortunately, the boy was OK.

The grandmother and the school superintendent are now talking about the prevention measures taken to avoid such incidents in the future.

Aiden Roberson, 6, started the second grade at Corinth Elementary on Monday for his first day of school for the new year.

But when he took his usual bus home that afternoon to grandma's house, his grandmother Shannon Browder said that he woke up in his seat to an unfamiliar sight.

“There was nobody on it, and I sat there, and I got sleepy and I took a nap,” Aiden told his grandmother. “And then this strange woman come and got me up, and then they brought me home.”

Browder said her grandson was left unattended and asleep on a hot bus.

“He was all sweaty, hot, thirsty,” Browder said. “He said, ‘Nonnie I am so thirsty.’”

Superintendent Lee Childress said a brand-new bus driver started that day and faced first-day traffic woes, not leaving the school until 4:45 that afternoon.

“Buses had difficulty getting into the school, as did other people in cars due to a great deal of traffic congestion,” Childress said.

Childress said that the problem started at a busy roundabout.

He said the bus driver found Roberson asleep while closing up the windows, and the bus driver claimed he wasn't left there long.

Childress said all bus drivers usually go back and close up their windows and follow a specific protocol before shutting its doors.

“Our buses are equipped where when the engine cuts off that buzzers sounds,” Childress said. “And that buzzer sounds and they have to go to the back of the bus to cut off that buzzer.”

Browder is grateful, but still worries.

“I don't want it to ever happen again to any child, and we certainly don't want tragedy to happen,” Browder said.

