Grandmother raises safety concerns after grandson accidentally left on school bus

Memphis strippers are wanted for questioning in a Missouri homicide investigation.More >>
Memphis strippers are wanted for questioning in a Missouri homicide investigation.More >>
The University of Memphis Board of Trustees approved funding for a new football practice facility.More >>
The University of Memphis Board of Trustees approved funding for a new football practice facility.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich is firing back at a highly critical article by the New York Times.More >>
Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich is firing back at a highly critical article by the New York Times.More >>
Protesters are gathering outside the Southaven Police Department headquarters to show their contempt for the recent shooting death of Ismael Lopez.More >>
Protesters are gathering outside the Southaven Police Department headquarters to show their contempt for the recent shooting death of Ismael Lopez.More >>
One person is dead and a teen is fighting to survive after being shot Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
One person is dead and a teen is fighting to survive after being shot Wednesday night, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
A man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman and her two children captive for at least two years in their Spotsylvania home.More >>
A man was arrested for allegedly holding a woman and her two children captive for at least two years in their Spotsylvania home.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
The man says he’s irritated the driver of the train did nothing while he was hit, kicked and spit on.More >>
The man says he’s irritated the driver of the train did nothing while he was hit, kicked and spit on.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>