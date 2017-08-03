Latino Memphis travels to Nashville for GOP dinner

Local immigration advocates will be making their voices heard during the Tennessee visit of Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence will speak Thursday at a GOP fundraising dinner in Nashville.

Students and members of Latina Memphis traveled by bus to the event to rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and the Dream Act of 2017.

“This has given me my life,” said advocate Miguel Garcia. “This has given me the chance to study business law and political science. This has given me a chance to be someone and not working back breaking jobs or picking strawberries or picking corn or working with my father in the field.”

