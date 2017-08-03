MAS lowers adoption fee in August

It's a great time to bring a loving pet into your home.

Memphis Animal Services lowered its adoption fee to $20 for the entire month of August.

The $20 fee is good for dogs and cats, plus it includes perks like spaying/neutering, vaccines, and microchips.

The shelter also said 84 percent of pets at the shelter were saved in July. That number is up from 61 percent in July 2016.

