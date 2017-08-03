Protesters at Southaven PD call for justice for Ismael Lopez

Police identified and questioned the man they were supposed to arrest right after they mistakenly killed a man in a different house, according to neighbors and Tate County deputies.

The man killed by Southaven police officers was shot in the back of the head through his front door, according to his family's attorney.

Vigil held for Ismael Lopez, who was shot and killed by Southaven police (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)

Investigators await the results of an autopsy in the case of a man killed by officers in Southaven.

Protesters are gathering outside the Southaven Police Department headquarters to show their contempt for the recent shooting death of Ismael Lopez.

Lopez, a married father, was shot and killed at his home more than a week ago.

Southaven police went to the wrong address and said Lopez pulled a gun on them so they shot him.

Attorneys for Lopez’s family said they saw his body at the coroner’s office and he was shot in the back of the head.

However, the preliminary autopsy will not be released anytime soon.

We went to the Southaven Police Department to get the report on the shooting and were told we had to go to the city attorney’s office at city hall to get it.

City hall employees said the city attorney does not have an office at city hall, and we were unable to contact the Southaven city attorney.

It is not clear why it is so difficult to get a police report that Lopez’s attorneys said has redacted almost all of the information.

Despite the apparent stonewalling, we will stay on top of this investigation until we get answers.

