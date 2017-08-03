GO BIG: Eason wants a mentor to play baseball with

Eason, 7, wants a Big Brother to spend time and have fun with. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South hopes more people will volunteer their time to help mentor children in our community who need good role models.

Seven-year-old Eason has a playful spirit, and he will win your heart.

The Bartlett Elementary School student knows how to have fun, and he wants to share that fun with a Big Brother.

By becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, you will make a difference in your Little's life. Eighty-three percent of former Littles said their Big "instilled values and principles that have guided them through life."

Big Brothers Big Sisters support specialists help guide mentors through this process, and they are always on hand to answer questions about Littles like Eason who just want someone around to look up to.

Eason loves to play America's pastime. He said he would love it if his Big Brother would play catch with him and go to his baseball games.

He also loves to play UNO, Connect Four, and Monopoly.

Or maybe you could help him with homework in his favorite classes, English, Math, and Science.

"Hey, I'm cool. I'm super fun. I want you to be my brother," Eason said.

Click here and sign up to be a Big Brother or Big Sister.

If you don't have time to be a mentor, you can always help by making a donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mid-South. Your money goes a long way in funding the big-little relationships.

