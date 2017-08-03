Woman claims chemicals from former dry cleaner made her sick

Before heading back to class, several Memphis students spent the day helping make the city better.More >>
Before heading back to class, several Memphis students spent the day helping make the city better.More >>
Ballet Memphis is set to move into its brand new, multimillion dollar Midtown location.More >>
Ballet Memphis is set to move into its brand new, multimillion dollar Midtown location.More >>
Seven-year-old Eason has a playful spirit, and he will win your heart.More >>
Seven-year-old Eason has a playful spirit, and he will win your heart.More >>
Car burglars are utilizing a simple tool to victimize drivers in Lakeland.More >>
Car burglars are utilizing a simple tool to victimize drivers in Lakeland.More >>
Protesters gathered outside Southaven Police Department headquarters to show their contempt for the recent shooting death of Ismael Lopez.More >>
Protesters gathered outside Southaven Police Department headquarters to show their contempt for the recent shooting death of Ismael Lopez.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
Dubai Civil Defense has confirmed a blaze at a Dubai skyscraper.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
He said it was just a joke gone bad.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>
Mueller was appointed May 2017 to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. According to The Wall Street Journal, he has now impaneled grand jury.More >>