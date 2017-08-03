1 killed in N. Avalon accident after vehicle stolen from gym

A person has died after a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon involving a stolen vehicle.

The accident happened in the 400 block of North Avalon Street, off Overton Park Avenue.

Police said the vehicle struck a tree, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person has been detained.

Officials said the person who died was in a vehicle stolen from Planet Fitness near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Angelus Street.

Sam Prager lives nearby and said he heard the car when it crashed.

"You could hear them coming prior to it," Prager said. "And then as soon as we looked over and saw it, it was gone, and you hear a crash, then another crash and then a final crash. Big booms."

Information is still limited at this time; check back for more details.

