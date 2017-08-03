1 killed in Poplar Ave. accident - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

1 killed in Poplar Ave. accident

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person has died after a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Angelus Street.

Police said the vehicle struck a tree, and one person was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Information is still limited at this time; check back for more details.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly